Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Adam Green Adam Green
Kinoafisha Persons Adam Green

Adam Green

Adam Green

Date of Birth
31 March 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Actor

Popular Films

Frozen 6.9
Frozen (2010)
Hatchet III 5.6
Hatchet III (2013)
Hatchet II 5.5
Hatchet II (2011)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Hatchet III 5.6
Hatchet III Hatchet III
Action, Horror, Comedy, Thriller 2013, USA
Watch trailer
Hatchet II 5.5
Hatchet II Hatchet 2
Action, Thriller, Comedy, Horror 2011, USA
Watch trailer
Frozen 6.9
Frozen Frozen
Drama, Thriller, Horror, Action 2010, USA
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more