Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Adam Green
Adam Green
Kinoafisha
Persons
Adam Green
Adam Green
Adam Green
Date of Birth
31 March 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Actor
Popular Films
6.9
Frozen
(2010)
5.6
Hatchet III
(2013)
5.5
Hatchet II
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Drama
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2013
2011
2010
All
3
Films
3
Writer
3
Director
2
5.6
Hatchet III
Hatchet III
Action, Horror, Comedy, Thriller
2013, USA
Watch trailer
5.5
Hatchet II
Hatchet 2
Action, Thriller, Comedy, Horror
2011, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
Frozen
Frozen
Drama, Thriller, Horror, Action
2010, USA
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree