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Poster of Sin cobertura
4.9
Kinoafisha Films Sin cobertura
4.9

Sin cobertura

, 2025
Sin cobertura
Spain / Comedy / 18+
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Sin cobertura
4.9
Going 0
Not going 0

Cast

Ernesto Sevilla
Ernesto Sevilla
Alexandra Jiménez
Alexandra Jiménez
Luna Fulgencio
Luna Fulgencio
Salva Reina
Carmen Ruiz
Luis Callejo
Director Mar Olid
Writer Olatz Arroyo
Composer Vanessa Garde
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Production year 2025
World premiere 19 March 2026
Release date
19 March 2026 Kazakhstan 6+
Worldwide Gross $3,447,601
Production Atresmedia Cine, Atresmedia, Buendía Estudios Bizkaia
Also known as
Sin cobertura, A Family Knight-Mare, Семейный переполох

Film rating

4.9
Rate 14 votes
4.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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