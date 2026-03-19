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4.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Sin cobertura
4.9
Sin cobertura
, 2025
Sin cobertura
Spain / Comedy / 18+
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0
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Facts
4.9
Going
0
Not going
0
Cast
Ernesto Sevilla
Alexandra Jiménez
Luna Fulgencio
Salva Reina
Carmen Ruiz
Luis Callejo
Director
Mar Olid
Writer
Olatz Arroyo
Composer
Vanessa Garde
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain
Production year
2025
World premiere
19 March 2026
Release date
19 March 2026
Kazakhstan
6+
Worldwide Gross
$3,447,601
Production
Atresmedia Cine, Atresmedia, Buendía Estudios Bizkaia
Also known as
Sin cobertura, A Family Knight-Mare, Семейный переполох
More
Film rating
4.9
Rate
14
votes
4.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Interesting facts
English-language title: A Family Knight-Mare.
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