Metaksia Simonyan
Date of Birth
21 February 1926
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
11 August 1987
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress
6.6
Huso astgh
(1978)
0.0
Mir v zerkalce
(1979)
Filmography
Mir v zerkalce
Romantic
1979, USSR
6.6
Huso astgh
Huso astgh
History, War, Drama
1978, USSR
