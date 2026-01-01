Menu
Metaksia Simonyan

Metaksia Simonyan

Date of Birth
21 February 1926
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
11 August 1987
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Huso astgh 6.6
Huso astgh (1978)
Mir v zerkalce 0.0
Mir v zerkalce (1979)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Mir v zerkalce
Mir v zerkalce
Romantic 1979, USSR
Huso astgh 6.6
Huso astgh Huso astgh
History, War, Drama 1978, USSR
