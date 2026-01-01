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Filmography
Levon Batikyan
Levon Batikyan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Levon Batikyan
Levon Batikyan
Levon Batikyan
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.8
A Lonely Nut-Tree
(1987)
6.6
Huso astgh
(1978)
Filmography
6.8
A Lonely Nut-Tree
Menavor enkuzeni
Drama
1987, USSR
6.6
Huso astgh
Huso astgh
History, War, Drama
1978, USSR
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