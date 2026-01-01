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Levon Batikyan Levon Batikyan
Kinoafisha Persons Levon Batikyan

Levon Batikyan

Levon Batikyan

Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

6.8
A Lonely Nut-Tree (1987)
Huso astgh 6.6
Huso astgh (1978)

Filmography

6.8
A Lonely Nut-Tree Menavor enkuzeni
Drama 1987, USSR
Huso astgh 6.6
Huso astgh Huso astgh
History, War, Drama 1978, USSR
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