Azat Gasparyan

Date of Birth
13 August 1943
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
2 August 2013
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Our Yard 7.6
Our Yard (1996)
The Tango of Our Childhood 7.3
The Tango of Our Childhood (1985)
Huso astgh 6.6
Huso astgh (1978)

Genre
Year
Our Yard Our Yard
Comedy, Musical 1996, Armenia
The Tango of Our Childhood Mer mankutyan tangon
Drama 1985, USSR
Huso astgh Huso astgh
History, War, Drama 1978, USSR
