Azat Gasparyan
Azat Gasparyan
Azat Gasparyan
Azat Gasparyan
Azat Gasparyan
Date of Birth
13 August 1943
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
2 August 2013
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.6
Our Yard
(1996)
7.3
The Tango of Our Childhood
(1985)
6.6
Huso astgh
(1978)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
History
Musical
War
Year
All
1996
1985
1978
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
7.6
Our Yard
Our Yard
Comedy, Musical
1996, Armenia
7.3
The Tango of Our Childhood
Mer mankutyan tangon
Drama
1985, USSR
6.6
Huso astgh
Huso astgh
History, War, Drama
1978, USSR
