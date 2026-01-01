Menu
Avetik Gevorkyan
Avetik Gevorkyan
Avetik Gevorkyan
Date of Birth
5 December 1940
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
22 April 1984
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.7
Men
(1973)
6.6
Huso astgh
(1978)
5.6
Odnoselchane
(1974)
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
History
Romantic
War
Year
All
1978
1974
1973
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
6.6
Huso astgh
Huso astgh
History, War, Drama
1978, USSR
5.6
Odnoselchane
Odnoselchane
Comedy
1974, USSR
7.7
Men
The Men
Romantic, Comedy
1973, USSR
