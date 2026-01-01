Avetik Gevorkyan

Menu
Date of Birth
5 December 1940
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
22 April 1984
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Filmography

Genre
Year
Huso astgh 6.6
Huso astgh Huso astgh
History, War, Drama 1978, USSR
Odnoselchane 5.6
Odnoselchane Odnoselchane
Comedy 1974, USSR
7.7
Men The Men
Romantic, Comedy 1973, USSR
