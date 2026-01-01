Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Maksim Vazhov
Maksim Vazhov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maksim Vazhov
Maksim Vazhov
Maksim Vazhov
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.7
Tak daleko, tak blizko
(2014)
6.6
Pod prikrytiem
(2012)
5.0
Etika dolga
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Sport
War
Year
All
2026
2024
2022
2020
2018
2015
2014
2012
All
14
Films
4
TV Shows
10
Actor
14
Vne zakona
Action, Detective
2026, Russia
Karta zhelanij
Comedy
2026, Russia
Soldat po klichke Reks
Drama, War
2026, Russia
4.9
Papashi
Detective, Comedy
2024, Russia
Ugrozy
Detective
2022, Russia
5
Etika dolga
Etika dolga
Comedy, Crime
2022, Russia
Pereputannye
Drama, Romantic
2020, Russia
2.5
Na Parizh!
Na Parizh!
War, Drama
2018, Russia
Watch trailer
Vystrel v spinu
Vystrel v spinu
Detective, Romantic
2018, Russia
3
Kurortnyy roman
Comedy, Romantic
2015, Russia
4.4
Slava
Drama, Sport
2015, Russia
6.7
Tak daleko, tak blizko
Romantic
2014, Russia/Ukraine
6.6
Pod prikrytiem
Action, Crime
2012, Russia/Ukraine
Otets
Otets
Drama, War
, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree