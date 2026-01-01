Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Maksim Vazhov Maksim Vazhov
Kinoafisha Persons Maksim Vazhov

Maksim Vazhov

Maksim Vazhov

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Tak daleko, tak blizko 6.7
Tak daleko, tak blizko (2014)
Pod prikrytiem 6.6
Pod prikrytiem (2012)
Etika dolga 5.0
Etika dolga (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Vne zakona
Action, Detective 2026, Russia
Karta zhelanij
Karta zhelanij
Comedy 2026, Russia
Soldat po klichke Reks
Soldat po klichke Reks
Drama, War 2026, Russia
Papashi 4.9
Papashi
Detective, Comedy 2024, Russia
Ugrozy
Ugrozy
Detective 2022, Russia
Etika dolga 5
Etika dolga Etika dolga
Comedy, Crime 2022, Russia
Pereputannye
Pereputannye
Drama, Romantic 2020, Russia
Na Parizh! 2.5
Na Parizh! Na Parizh!
War, Drama 2018, Russia
Watch trailer
Vystrel v spinu
Vystrel v spinu Vystrel v spinu
Detective, Romantic 2018, Russia
Kurortnyy roman 3
Kurortnyy roman
Comedy, Romantic 2015, Russia
Slava 4.4
Slava
Drama, Sport 2015, Russia
Tak daleko, tak blizko 6.7
Tak daleko, tak blizko
Romantic 2014, Russia/Ukraine
Pod prikrytiem 6.6
Pod prikrytiem
Action, Crime 2012, Russia/Ukraine
Otets Otets
Drama, War , Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more