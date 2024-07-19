Menu
Aldo Puglisi
Aldo Puglisi
Date of Birth
12 April 1935
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
19 July 2024
Popular Films
7.9
Seduced and Abandoned
(1964)
7.2
Marriage Italian-Style
(1964)
Filmography
2
Films
2
Actor
2
7.2
Marriage Italian-Style
Matrimonio all'italiana
Comedy, Drama
1964, Italy / France
Tickets
7.9
Seduced and Abandoned
Sedotta e abbandonata
Drama, Comedy
1964, Italy / France
