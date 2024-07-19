Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aldo Puglisi
Aldo Puglisi Aldo Puglisi
Kinoafisha Persons Aldo Puglisi

Aldo Puglisi

Aldo Puglisi

Date of Birth
12 April 1935
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
19 July 2024

Popular Films

Seduced and Abandoned 7.9
Seduced and Abandoned (1964)
Marriage Italian-Style 7.2
Marriage Italian-Style (1964)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 2 Films 2 Actor 2
Marriage Italian-Style 7.2
Marriage Italian-Style Matrimonio all'italiana
Comedy, Drama 1964, Italy / France
Tickets
Seduced and Abandoned 7.9
Seduced and Abandoned Sedotta e abbandonata
Drama, Comedy 1964, Italy / France
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more