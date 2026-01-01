Mervyn Johns

Menu
Date of Birth
18 February 1899
Age
93 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
6 September 1992
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero, Comedy actor

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Devil's Disciple 7.1
The Devil's Disciple
War, Comedy 1958, USA / Great Britain
Moby Dick 7.3
Moby Dick
Drama, Adventure 1956, USA
1984 6.9
1984
Drama, Sci-Fi 1956, Great Britain / USA
Scrooge 8.1
Scrooge
Drama, Sci-Fi 1951, Great Britain
Dead of Night 7.5
Dead of Night
Horror 1945, Great Britain
Jamaica Inn 6.4
Jamaica Inn
Thriller, Crime 1939, Great Britain
