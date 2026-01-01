Menu
Mervyn Johns
Mervyn Johns
Mervyn Johns
Mervyn Johns
Date of Birth
18 February 1899
Age
93 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
6 September 1992
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.1
Scrooge
(1951)
7.5
Dead of Night
(1945)
7.3
Moby Dick
(1956)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Horror
Sci-Fi
Thriller
War
Year
All
1958
1956
1951
1945
1939
All
6
Films
6
Actor
6
7.1
The Devil's Disciple
The Devil's Disciple
War, Comedy
1958, USA / Great Britain
7.3
Moby Dick
Moby Dick
Drama, Adventure
1956, USA
6.9
1984
1984
Drama, Sci-Fi
1956, Great Britain / USA
8.1
Scrooge
Scrooge
Drama, Sci-Fi
1951, Great Britain
7.5
Dead of Night
Dead of Night
Horror
1945, Great Britain
6.4
Jamaica Inn
Jamaica inn
Thriller, Crime
1939, Great Britain
