Alberto Estrella
Alberto Estrella
Date of Birth
23 September 1962
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Popular Films
6.8
Crepúsculo rojo (El despojo)
(2008)
6.6
Almost Paradise
(2024)
6.3
Llamando a un Ángel / De angeles, flores y fuentes
(2008)
Filmography
Regalo de Amor
Drama
2025, Mexico
6.6
Almost Paradise
Casi el Paraíso
Comedy, Drama
2024, Italy / Mexico
Watch trailer
6.8
Crepúsculo rojo (El despojo)
Crepúsculo rojo (El despojo)
Action, Crime, Drama
2008, Mexico
6.3
Llamando a un Ángel / De angeles, flores y fuentes
Llamando a un Ángel / De angeles, flores y fuentes
Comedy, Romantic
2008, Mexico
Watch trailer
