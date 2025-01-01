Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Alberto Estrella Alberto Estrella
Kinoafisha Persons Alberto Estrella

Alberto Estrella

Alberto Estrella

Date of Birth
23 September 1962
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo

Popular Films

Crepúsculo rojo (El despojo) 6.8
Crepúsculo rojo (El despojo) (2008)
Almost Paradise 6.6
Almost Paradise (2024)
Llamando a un Ángel / De angeles, flores y fuentes 6.3
Llamando a un Ángel / De angeles, flores y fuentes (2008)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 4 Films 3 TV Shows 1 Actor 4
Regalo de Amor
Regalo de Amor
Drama 2025, Mexico
Almost Paradise 6.6
Almost Paradise Casi el Paraíso
Comedy, Drama 2024, Italy / Mexico
Watch trailer
Crepúsculo rojo (El despojo) 6.8
Crepúsculo rojo (El despojo) Crepúsculo rojo (El despojo)
Action, Crime, Drama 2008, Mexico
Llamando a un Ángel / De angeles, flores y fuentes 6.3
Llamando a un Ángel / De angeles, flores y fuentes Llamando a un Ángel / De angeles, flores y fuentes
Comedy, Romantic 2008, Mexico
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more