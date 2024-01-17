Menu
6.6
IMDb Rating: 6.4
Almost Paradise
Casi el Paraíso
18+
Comedy
Drama
Synopsis
Ugo Conti, charismatic Italian aristocrat and influencer, arrives in Mexico where he seduces the Mexican high society. When he meets Frida Becker again, the love of his past, he will end up in the center of a struggle for political power.
Almost Paradise
Country
Italy / Mexico
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2024
Online premiere
15 November 2024
World premiere
17 January 2024
Release date
12 September 2024
Guatemala
12 September 2024
Honduras
12 September 2024 Mexico
Mexico
B-15
Worldwide Gross
$2,292,472
Production
Film Tank, Interlinea Films, Cinépolis Distribución
Also known as
Casi el Paraíso, Almost Paradise, Quite Like Paradise, Quase o Paraíso, Sanki Cennet, Практически рай
Director
Edgar San Juan
Cast
Andrea Arcangeli
Esmeralda Pimentel
Karol Sevilla
Miguel Rodarte
Maurizio Lombardi
Film rating
6.6
6.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Interesting facts
Adapted from the novel "Casi el paraiso" by Luis Spota.
