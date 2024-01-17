Menu
Poster of Almost Paradise
Poster of Almost Paradise
6.6
6.6 IMDb Rating: 6.4
Almost Paradise

Casi el Paraíso 18+
Synopsis

Ugo Conti, charismatic Italian aristocrat and influencer, arrives in Mexico where he seduces the Mexican high society. When he meets Frida Becker again, the love of his past, he will end up in the center of a struggle for political power.
Almost Paradise - trailer
Almost Paradise  trailer
Country Italy / Mexico
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2024
Online premiere 15 November 2024
World premiere 17 January 2024
Release date
12 September 2024 Guatemala
12 September 2024 Honduras
12 September 2024 Mexico B-15
Worldwide Gross $2,292,472
Production Film Tank, Interlinea Films, Cinépolis Distribución
Also known as
Casi el Paraíso, Almost Paradise, Quite Like Paradise, Quase o Paraíso, Sanki Cennet, Практически рай
Director
Edgar San Juan
Cast
Andrea Arcangeli
Esmeralda Pimentel
Karol Sevilla
Miguel Rodarte
Maurizio Lombardi
Maurizio Lombardi
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.6
10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Almost Paradise - trailer
Almost Paradise Trailer
Stills
