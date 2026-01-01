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About
Filmography
Luis Felipe Tovar
Luis Felipe Tovar
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luis Felipe Tovar
Luis Felipe Tovar
Luis Felipe Tovar
Date of Birth
2 December 1959
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.2
Juegos Interrumpidos
(2024)
6.3
Llamando a un Ángel / De angeles, flores y fuentes
(2008)
6.3
Nave de los sueños, La
(1996)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Drama
Horror
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2022
2017
2008
1996
All
5
Films
3
TV Shows
2
Actor
5
7.2
Juegos Interrumpidos
Drama, Thriller
2024, Mexico
KIller Women
Drama, Thriller
2022, Mexico
3.3
Xibalba
Xibalba
Action, Horror, Sci-Fi
2017, Mexico
6.3
Llamando a un Ángel / De angeles, flores y fuentes
Llamando a un Ángel / De angeles, flores y fuentes
Comedy, Romantic
2008, Mexico
Watch trailer
6.3
Nave de los sueños, La
Nave de los sueños, La
Drama
1996, Venezuela / Mexico / Colombia
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