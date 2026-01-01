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Luis Felipe Tovar Luis Felipe Tovar
Kinoafisha Persons Luis Felipe Tovar

Luis Felipe Tovar

Luis Felipe Tovar

Date of Birth
2 December 1959
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Juegos Interrumpidos 7.2
Juegos Interrumpidos (2024)
Llamando a un Ángel / De angeles, flores y fuentes 6.3
Llamando a un Ángel / De angeles, flores y fuentes (2008)
Nave de los sueños, La 6.3
Nave de los sueños, La (1996)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Juegos Interrumpidos 7.2
Juegos Interrumpidos
Drama, Thriller 2024, Mexico
KIller Women
KIller Women
Drama, Thriller 2022, Mexico
Xibalba 3.3
Xibalba Xibalba
Action, Horror, Sci-Fi 2017, Mexico
Llamando a un Ángel / De angeles, flores y fuentes 6.3
Llamando a un Ángel / De angeles, flores y fuentes Llamando a un Ángel / De angeles, flores y fuentes
Comedy, Romantic 2008, Mexico
Watch trailer
Nave de los sueños, La 6.3
Nave de los sueños, La Nave de los sueños, La
Drama 1996, Venezuela / Mexico / Colombia
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