Manabu Oshio
Manabu Oshio
Manabu Oshio
Manabu Oshio
Manabu Oshio
Date of Birth
6 May 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.6
Map of the Sounds of Tokyo
(2009)
Filmography
Drama
2009
6.6
Map of the Sounds of Tokyo
Map of the Sounds of Tokyo
Drama
2009, Spain
