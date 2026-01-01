Menu
Manabu Oshio

Date of Birth
6 May 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Map of the Sounds of Tokyo 6.6
Filmography

Genre
Year
Map of the Sounds of Tokyo 6.6
Drama 2009, Spain
