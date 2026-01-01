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Filmography
Erwin Biegel
Erwin Biegel
Kinoafisha
Persons
Erwin Biegel
Erwin Biegel
Erwin Biegel
Date of Birth
25 March 1896
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
24 May 1954
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.8
Seven Slaps
(1937)
6.8
Truxa
(1938)
5.6
Nights in Andalusia
(1938)
Filmography
5.6
Nights in Andalusia
Andalusische Nachte
Drama
1938, Germany
6.8
Truxa
Truxa
Romantic
1938, Germany
6.8
Seven Slaps
Sieben Ohrfeigen
Comedy, Romantic
1937, Germany
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