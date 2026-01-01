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Erwin Biegel Erwin Biegel
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Erwin Biegel

Erwin Biegel

Date of Birth
25 March 1896
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
24 May 1954
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Seven Slaps 6.8
Seven Slaps (1937)
Truxa 6.8
Truxa (1938)
5.6
Nights in Andalusia (1938)

Filmography

5.6
Nights in Andalusia Andalusische Nachte
Drama 1938, Germany
Truxa 6.8
Truxa Truxa
Romantic 1938, Germany
Seven Slaps 6.8
Seven Slaps Sieben Ohrfeigen
Comedy, Romantic 1937, Germany
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