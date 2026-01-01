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About
Filmography
La Jana
La Jana
Kinoafisha
Persons
La Jana
La Jana
La Jana
Date of Birth
24 February 1905
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
13 March 1940
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.8
Truxa
(1938)
6.3
The Indian Tomb
(1938)
Filmography
6.3
The Indian Tomb
Das Indische Grabmal
Adventure
1938, Germany
6.8
Truxa
Truxa
Romantic
1938, Germany
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