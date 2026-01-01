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La Jana La Jana
Kinoafisha Persons La Jana

La Jana

La Jana

Date of Birth
24 February 1905
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
13 March 1940
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
The Adventurer, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Truxa 6.8
Truxa (1938)
The Indian Tomb 6.3
The Indian Tomb (1938)

Filmography

The Indian Tomb 6.3
The Indian Tomb Das Indische Grabmal
Adventure 1938, Germany
Truxa 6.8
Truxa Truxa
Romantic 1938, Germany
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