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Esther Gorintin
Esther Gorintin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Esther Gorintin
Esther Gorintin
Esther Gorintin
Date of Birth
24 January 1913
Age
96 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
11 January 2010
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.5
Since Otar Left
(2003)
6.1
Poor Relatives
(2005)
6.0
Carnages
(2002)
Filmography
6.1
Poor Relatives
Bednye rodstvenniki
Comedy
2005, Russia / France
7.5
Since Otar Left
Depuis qu'Otar est parti...
Drama
2003, France / Belgium / Georgia
6
Carnages
Carnages
Drama
2002, France / Belgium / Spain / Switzerland
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