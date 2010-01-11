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Esther Gorintin Esther Gorintin
Kinoafisha Persons Esther Gorintin

Esther Gorintin

Esther Gorintin

Date of Birth
24 January 1913
Age
96 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
11 January 2010
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Since Otar Left 7.5
Since Otar Left (2003)
Poor Relatives 6.1
Poor Relatives (2005)
Carnages 6.0
Carnages (2002)

Filmography

Poor Relatives 6.1
Poor Relatives Bednye rodstvenniki
Comedy 2005, Russia / France
Since Otar Left 7.5
Since Otar Left Depuis qu'Otar est parti...
Drama 2003, France / Belgium / Georgia
Carnages 6
Carnages Carnages
Drama 2002, France / Belgium / Spain / Switzerland
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