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King Vidor
Awards
Awards and nominations of King Vidor
King Vidor
About
Awards
Awards and nominations of King Vidor
Academy Awards, USA 1979
Honorary Award
Winner
Honorary Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1957
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1939
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1932
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1930 - 2
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1929
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1957
Best Director
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1982
Career Golden Lion
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1935
Best Director
Winner
Best Foreign Film
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1948
Grand International Award
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1932
IN-COMPETITION
Nominee
Moscow International Film Festival 1979
Honorary Prize
Winner
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