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Mark Donskoy Mark Donskoy
Kinoafisha Persons Mark Donskoy

Mark Donskoy

Mark Donskoy

Date of Birth
19 March 1901
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
21 March 1981
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Childhood of Maxim Gorky 7.5
The Childhood of Maxim Gorky (1938)
Suprugi Orlovy 7.3
Suprugi Orlovy (1978)
Rainbow 7.2
Rainbow (1943)

Filmography

Genre
Year
I'll Teach You to Dream 7.1
I'll Teach You to Dream Ya nauchu vas mechtat...
Documentary 1984, USSR
Suprugi Orlovy 7.3
Suprugi Orlovy Suprugi Orlovy
Drama, History 1978, USSR
Nadezhda 6.6
Nadezhda Nadezhda
History 1973, USSR
A Mother's Heart 6.4
A Mother's Heart A Mother's Heart
Drama 1965, USSR
Hello, Children! 6.1
Hello, Children! Zdravstvuyte, deti
Drama 1962, USSR
Gordeyev Family 6.9
Gordeyev Family Foma Gordeev
Drama 1959, USSR
Dorogoy tsenoy 6.9
Dorogoy tsenoy Dorogoy tsenoy
Drama 1957, USSR
Mother 6.7
Mother Mat
Drama 1955, USSR
Alitet Leaves for the Hills 6.1
Alitet Leaves for the Hills Alitet ukhodit v gory
Drama, Adventure, War, History 1949, USSR
The Village Teacher 6.6
The Village Teacher Selskaya uchitelnitsa
Drama 1947, USSR
The Unvanquished 6.8
The Unvanquished Nepokoryonnye
Drama, War 1946, USSR
Rainbow 7.2
Rainbow Raduga
Drama, War 1943, USSR
How the Steel Was Tempered 6.4
How the Steel Was Tempered Kak zakalyalas stal
Drama 1942, USSR
The Childhood of Maxim Gorky 7.5
The Childhood of Maxim Gorky Detstvo Gorkogo
Drama, Biography 1938, USSR
Gorky 2: My Apprenticeship 7
Gorky 2: My Apprenticeship V lyudyakh
Drama 1938, USSR
Pesnya o shchastye 7.1
Pesnya o shchastye Pesnya o shchastye
Romantic 1934, USSR
Проститука 6.3
Проститука Проститука
Drama 1926, USSR
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