Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Mark Donskoy
Mark Donskoy
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mark Donskoy
Mark Donskoy
Mark Donskoy
Date of Birth
19 March 1901
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
21 March 1981
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.5
The Childhood of Maxim Gorky
(1938)
7.3
Suprugi Orlovy
(1978)
7.2
Rainbow
(1943)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Biography
Documentary
Drama
History
Romantic
War
Year
All
1984
1978
1973
1965
1962
1959
1957
1955
1949
1947
1946
1943
1942
1938
1934
1926
All
17
Films
17
Actor
2
Director
15
Writer
8
Producer
2
7.1
I'll Teach You to Dream
Ya nauchu vas mechtat...
Documentary
1984, USSR
7.3
Suprugi Orlovy
Suprugi Orlovy
Drama, History
1978, USSR
6.6
Nadezhda
Nadezhda
History
1973, USSR
6.4
A Mother's Heart
A Mother's Heart
Drama
1965, USSR
6.1
Hello, Children!
Zdravstvuyte, deti
Drama
1962, USSR
6.9
Gordeyev Family
Foma Gordeev
Drama
1959, USSR
6.9
Dorogoy tsenoy
Dorogoy tsenoy
Drama
1957, USSR
6.7
Mother
Mat
Drama
1955, USSR
6.1
Alitet Leaves for the Hills
Alitet ukhodit v gory
Drama, Adventure, War, History
1949, USSR
6.6
The Village Teacher
Selskaya uchitelnitsa
Drama
1947, USSR
6.8
The Unvanquished
Nepokoryonnye
Drama, War
1946, USSR
7.2
Rainbow
Raduga
Drama, War
1943, USSR
6.4
How the Steel Was Tempered
Kak zakalyalas stal
Drama
1942, USSR
7.5
The Childhood of Maxim Gorky
Detstvo Gorkogo
Drama, Biography
1938, USSR
7
Gorky 2: My Apprenticeship
V lyudyakh
Drama
1938, USSR
7.1
Pesnya o shchastye
Pesnya o shchastye
Romantic
1934, USSR
6.3
Проститука
Проститука
Drama
1926, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree