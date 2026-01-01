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Poster of Gordeyev Family
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Gordeyev Family
6.9

Gordeyev Family

, 1959
Foma Gordeev
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Gordeyev Family
6.9

Cast

Sergei Lukyanov
Sergei Lukyanov
Ignat Gordeyev
Georgy Yepifantsev
Georgy Yepifantsev
Foma Gordeyev
Pavel Tarasov
Yakov Mayakin
Alla Labetskaya
Lyuba
Marianna Strizhenova
Sasha
Mariya Milkova
Sofya Medinskaya
Igor Sretensky
Nikolay Yezhov
Gennady Sergeyev
Gennady Sergeyev
African Smolin
A. Glushchenko
Krasnoshchyokov
Isai Gurov
Ukhtishchev
Director Mark Donskoy
Writer Boris Byalik, Mark Donskoy, Maxim Gorky
Composer Lev Shvarts
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 1959
World premiere 14 November 1959
Release date
14 November 1959 Russia 12+
29 July 1960 Finland
29 December 1960 Hungary
15 October 1961 USA
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Foma Gordeev, Det goda livet, Foma Gordejev, Foma Gordějev, Foma Gordejew, Foma Gorgyejev, Gordeyev Family, Gyllene bojor, Kultaiset kahleet, Protestuję!, Thomas Gordeiev, Thomas Gordeyev, Фома Гордеев, Protestuje

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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