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Kinoafisha Persons László Benedek Awards

Awards and nominations of László Benedek

László Benedek
Awards and nominations of László Benedek
Golden Globes, USA 1952 Golden Globes, USA 1952
Best Director
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1952 Venice Film Festival 1952
Golden Lion
Nominee
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