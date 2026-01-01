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László Benedek
Awards
Awards and nominations of László Benedek
László Benedek
About
Awards
Awards and nominations of László Benedek
Golden Globes, USA 1952
Best Director
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1952
Golden Lion
Nominee
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