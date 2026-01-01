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László Benedek
László Benedek
Kinoafisha
Persons
László Benedek
László Benedek
László Benedek
Date of Birth
5 March 1905
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
11 March 1992
Occupation
Director
Popular Films
6.7
The Wild One
(1953)
6.6
The Night Visitor
(1971)
5.9
Song of Russia
(1944)
Filmography
6.6
The Night Visitor
The Night Visitor
Crime, Horror, Thriller
1971, Sweden / USA
6.7
The Wild One
The Wild One
Drama
1953, USA
5.2
The Kissing Bandit
The Kissing Bandit
Musical, Comedy, Western
1948, USA
5.9
Song of Russia
Song of Russia
Musical, Romantic, Drama, War
1944, USA
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