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László Benedek László Benedek
Kinoafisha Persons László Benedek

László Benedek

László Benedek

Date of Birth
5 March 1905
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
11 March 1992
Occupation
Director

Popular Films

The Wild One 6.7
The Wild One (1953)
The Night Visitor 6.6
The Night Visitor (1971)
Song of Russia 5.9
Song of Russia (1944)

Filmography

The Night Visitor 6.6
The Night Visitor The Night Visitor
Crime, Horror, Thriller 1971, Sweden / USA
The Wild One 6.7
The Wild One The Wild One
Drama 1953, USA
The Kissing Bandit 5.2
The Kissing Bandit The Kissing Bandit
Musical, Comedy, Western 1948, USA
Song of Russia 5.9
Song of Russia Song of Russia
Musical, Romantic, Drama, War 1944, USA
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