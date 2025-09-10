Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
5.8
Kinoafisha
Films
Two Pianos
5.8
Two Pianos
, 2025
Deux pianos
France, Turkey / Drama, Music, Romantic / 18+
Going
0
Not going
0
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
5.8
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
Returning to France after a long exile, pianist Mathias Vogler reunites with his mentor, Elena, to prepare a concert. In a park, an encounter with a child who looks just like him will lead him to Claude, the woman he once loved.
Expand
Cast
François Civil
Mathias Vogler
Nadia Tereszkiewicz
Claude
Charlotte Rampling
Elena Auden
Hippolyte Girardot
Max
Alba Gaïa Kraghede Bellugi
Judith
Anne Kessler
Anna
Charlotte Rampling
Elena Auden
Jeremy Lewin
Pierre Solal
Marianne Pommier
Rosa
Valentin Picard
Simon
Laura Caselli
L'hôtesse de l'air
Director
Arnaud Desplechin
Writer
Arnaud Desplechin
,
Ondine Lauriot dit Prévost
,
Kamen Velkovsky
,
Anne Berest
Composer
Grégoire Hetzel
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
France / Turkey
Runtime
1 hour 55 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
16 June 2026
World premiere
10 September 2025
Release date
9 July 2026
Argentina
15 October 2025
France
TP
Worldwide Gross
$1,619,373
Production
Why Not Productions, Arte France Cinéma, Auvergne Rhône-Alpes Cinéma
Also known as
Deux pianos, Two Pianos, Dos pianos, İki Piyano, Kaks klaverit, Une affaire, 2 Pianos, D'un enfant rencontré
More
Film rating
5.8
Rate
10
votes
5.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 19 December 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree