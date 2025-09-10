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Poster of Two Pianos
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Two Pianos
5.8

Two Pianos

, 2025
Deux pianos
France, Turkey / Drama, Music, Romantic / 18+
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Poster of Two Pianos
5.8
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Synopsis

Returning to France after a long exile, pianist Mathias Vogler reunites with his mentor, Elena, to prepare a concert. In a park, an encounter with a child who looks just like him will lead him to Claude, the woman he once loved.

Cast

François Civil
François Civil
Mathias Vogler
Nadia Tereszkiewicz
Nadia Tereszkiewicz
Claude
Charlotte Rampling
Charlotte Rampling
Elena Auden
Hippolyte Girardot
Hippolyte Girardot
Max
Alba Gaïa Kraghede Bellugi
Judith
Anne Kessler
Anna
Charlotte Rampling
Elena Auden
Jeremy Lewin
Pierre Solal
Marianne Pommier
Rosa
Valentin Picard
Simon
Laura Caselli
L'hôtesse de l'air
Director Arnaud Desplechin
Writer Arnaud Desplechin, Ondine Lauriot dit Prévost, Kamen Velkovsky, Anne Berest
Composer Grégoire Hetzel
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Turkey
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 16 June 2026
World premiere 10 September 2025
Release date
9 July 2026 Argentina
15 October 2025 France TP
Worldwide Gross $1,619,373
Production Why Not Productions, Arte France Cinéma, Auvergne Rhône-Alpes Cinéma
Also known as
Deux pianos, Two Pianos, Dos pianos, İki Piyano, Kaks klaverit, Une affaire, 2 Pianos, D'un enfant rencontré

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
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Updated 19 December 2025
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