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Ladislav Potměšil Ladislav Potměšil
Kinoafisha Persons Ladislav Potměšil

Ladislav Potměšil

Ladislav Potměšil

Date of Birth
2 September 1945
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
12 July 2021
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Death of a Beautiful Dream 7.6
Death of a Beautiful Dream (1987)
Panelstory aneb Jak se rodí sídliste (Prefab Story) (Story from a Housing Estate) 7.0
Panelstory aneb Jak se rodí sídliste (Prefab Story) (Story from a Housing Estate) (1979)
Nejkrásnejsí hádanka 5.5
Nejkrásnejsí hádanka (2008)

Filmography

Nejkrásnejsí hádanka 5.5
Nejkrásnejsí hádanka Nejkrasnejsi hadanka
Family 2008, Czechia
Death of a Beautiful Dream 7.6
Death of a Beautiful Dream Smrt krásných srncu
Comedy, Drama, War 1987, Czechoslovakia
Discopríbeh 5.4
Discopríbeh Discopríbeh
Comedy, Drama, Musical 1987, Czechoslovakia
Panelstory aneb Jak se rodí sídliste (Prefab Story) (Story from a Housing Estate) 7
Panelstory aneb Jak se rodí sídliste (Prefab Story) (Story from a Housing Estate) Panelstory aneb Jak se rodí sídliste
Comedy 1979, Czechoslovakia
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