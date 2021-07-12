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Filmography
Ladislav Potměšil
Ladislav Potměšil
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ladislav Potměšil
Ladislav Potměšil
Ladislav Potměšil
Date of Birth
2 September 1945
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
12 July 2021
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.6
Death of a Beautiful Dream
(1987)
7.0
Panelstory aneb Jak se rodí sídliste (Prefab Story) (Story from a Housing Estate)
(1979)
5.5
Nejkrásnejsí hádanka
(2008)
Filmography
5.5
Nejkrásnejsí hádanka
Nejkrasnejsi hadanka
Family
2008, Czechia
7.6
Death of a Beautiful Dream
Smrt krásných srncu
Comedy, Drama, War
1987, Czechoslovakia
5.4
Discopríbeh
Discopríbeh
Comedy, Drama, Musical
1987, Czechoslovakia
7
Panelstory aneb Jak se rodí sídliste (Prefab Story) (Story from a Housing Estate)
Panelstory aneb Jak se rodí sídliste
Comedy
1979, Czechoslovakia
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