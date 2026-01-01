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Jan Dolanský Jan Dolanský
Kinoafisha Persons Jan Dolanský

Jan Dolanský

Jan Dolanský

Date of Birth
14 February 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Horror actor

Popular Films

The Fury 7.3
The Fury (2016)
Na horách 5.9
Na horách (2025)
Prípad pro rybáre 5.7
Prípad pro rybáre (2013)

Filmography

Ovce žerou první
Ovce žerou první Ovce žerou první
Drama 2026, Czechia
Na horách 5.9
Na horách Na horách
Comedy, Romantic 2025, Czechia
Watch trailer
Krvavý Johann 3.3
Krvavý Johann Krvavý Johann
Horror, Fantasy, Comedy 2024, Czechia
The Fury 7.3
The Fury
Drama, Crime, Mystery 2016, Czechia
The Promised Princess 4.1
The Promised Princess Slíbená princezna
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2016, Czechia / Slovakia
Prípad pro rybáre 5.7
Prípad pro rybáre Prípad pro rybáre
Crime, Detective 2013, Czechia
Nejkrásnejsí hádanka 5.5
Nejkrásnejsí hádanka Nejkrasnejsi hadanka
Family 2008, Czechia
Choking Hazard 4.8
Choking Hazard Choking Hazard
Comedy, Horror 2004, Czechia
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