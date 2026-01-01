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About
Filmography
Jan Dolanský
Jan Dolanský
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jan Dolanský
Jan Dolanský
Jan Dolanský
Date of Birth
14 February 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
7.3
The Fury
(2016)
5.9
Na horách
(2025)
5.7
Prípad pro rybáre
(2013)
Filmography
Ovce žerou první
Ovce žerou první
Drama
2026, Czechia
5.9
Na horách
Na horách
Comedy, Romantic
2025, Czechia
Watch trailer
3.3
Krvavý Johann
Krvavý Johann
Horror, Fantasy, Comedy
2024, Czechia
7.3
The Fury
Drama, Crime, Mystery
2016, Czechia
4.1
The Promised Princess
Slíbená princezna
Adventure, Comedy, Family
2016, Czechia / Slovakia
5.7
Prípad pro rybáre
Prípad pro rybáre
Crime, Detective
2013, Czechia
5.5
Nejkrásnejsí hádanka
Nejkrasnejsi hadanka
Family
2008, Czechia
4.8
Choking Hazard
Choking Hazard
Comedy, Horror
2004, Czechia
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