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Kinoafisha Persons Clarence Brown Awards

Awards and nominations of Clarence Brown

Clarence Brown
Awards and nominations of Clarence Brown
Academy Awards, USA 1947 Academy Awards, USA 1947
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1946 Academy Awards, USA 1946
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1944 Academy Awards, USA 1944
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1931 Academy Awards, USA 1931
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1930 - 2 Academy Awards, USA 1930 - 2
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1935 Venice Film Festival 1935
Best Foreign Film
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1948 Venice Film Festival 1948
Grand International Award
Nominee
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