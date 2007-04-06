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Filmography
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Luigi Comencini
Luigi Comencini
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luigi Comencini
Luigi Comencini
Luigi Comencini
Date of Birth
8 June 1916
Age
90 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
6 April 2007
Occupation
Writer, Director
Popular Films
7.7
Everybody Go Home
(1960)
7.6
The Scientific Cardplayer
(1972)
7.1
On the Tiger's Back
(1961)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
War
Year
All
1977
1976
1974
1972
1964
1961
1960
1955
1953
All
10
Films
10
Director
9
Writer
7
6.9
Il gatto
Il gatto
Comedy
1977, Italy
6.7
Signore e signori, buonanotte
Signore e signori, buonanotte
Comedy
1976, France / Italy
7
Somewhere Beyond Love
Delitto d'amore
Drama
1974, Italy
6.6
Till Marriage Do Us Part
Mio Dio come sono caduta in basso!
Comedy
1974, Italy
7.6
The Scientific Cardplayer
Lo Scopone scientifico
Drama, Comedy
1972, Italy
6.9
La ragazza di Bube
La Ragazza di Bube
Drama
1964, France / Italy
7.1
On the Tiger's Back
A cavallo della tigre
Comedy, Drama
1961, Italy
7.7
Everybody Go Home
Tutti a casa
Drama, War
1960, Italy / France
6.5
Il segno di Venere
Il segno di Venere
Drama, Romantic, Comedy
1955, Italy
6.9
Bread, Love and Dreams
Pane, amore e fantasia
Comedy, Romantic
1953, Italy
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