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Luigi Comencini Luigi Comencini
Kinoafisha Persons Luigi Comencini

Luigi Comencini

Luigi Comencini

Date of Birth
8 June 1916
Age
90 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
6 April 2007
Occupation
Writer, Director

Popular Films

Everybody Go Home 7.7
Everybody Go Home (1960)
The Scientific Cardplayer 7.6
The Scientific Cardplayer (1972)
On the Tiger's Back 7.1
On the Tiger's Back (1961)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Il gatto 6.9
Il gatto Il gatto
Comedy 1977, Italy
Signore e signori, buonanotte 6.7
Signore e signori, buonanotte Signore e signori, buonanotte
Comedy 1976, France / Italy
Somewhere Beyond Love 7
Somewhere Beyond Love Delitto d'amore
Drama 1974, Italy
Till Marriage Do Us Part 6.6
Till Marriage Do Us Part Mio Dio come sono caduta in basso!
Comedy 1974, Italy
The Scientific Cardplayer 7.6
The Scientific Cardplayer Lo Scopone scientifico
Drama, Comedy 1972, Italy
La ragazza di Bube 6.9
La ragazza di Bube La Ragazza di Bube
Drama 1964, France / Italy
On the Tiger's Back 7.1
On the Tiger's Back A cavallo della tigre
Comedy, Drama 1961, Italy
Everybody Go Home 7.7
Everybody Go Home Tutti a casa
Drama, War 1960, Italy / France
Il segno di Venere 6.5
Il segno di Venere Il segno di Venere
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 1955, Italy
Bread, Love and Dreams 6.9
Bread, Love and Dreams Pane, amore e fantasia
Comedy, Romantic 1953, Italy
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