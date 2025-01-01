Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of On the Tiger's Back
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films On the Tiger's Back

On the Tiger's Back

A cavallo della tigre 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Giacinto Rossi, a poor driver up to his neck in debt, is imprisoned for simulated crime. He finds himself in a cell with Tagliabue, an unscrupulous murderer; Sorcio, an elderly thief; and Papaleo, an honor-obsessed intellectual who murdered his fiancée's lover. Giacinto is forced by the three men to make a daring escape from prison.
Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 1961
Production Film 5, Titanus
Also known as
A cavallo della tigre, Jízda na tygru, On the Tiger's Back, A caballo del tigre, À cheval sur le tigre, Jail Break, Jazda na tigrovi, På tigerns rygg, Pako helvettiin, Raitomis ant tigro, Vergewaltigt in Ketten
Director
Luigi Comencini
Cast
Nino Manfredi
Mario Adorf
Valeria Moriconi
Gian Maria Volonté
Raymond Bussières
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more