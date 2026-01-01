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Nataša Ninković Nataša Ninković
Kinoafisha Persons Nataša Ninković

Nataša Ninković

Nataša Ninković

Date of Birth
22 July 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Ubice mog oca 8.1
Ubice mog oca (2016)
Klopka 7.9
Klopka (2007)
Kalkanski krugovi 7.6
Kalkanski krugovi (2021)

Filmography

Sport Heart 6.3
Sport Heart Sportsko srce
Comedy 2026, Montenegro
Kengur se vraca kuci
Kengur se vraca kuci Kengur se vraca kuci
Comedy, Drama 2026, Serbia
48 Hours and 1 Minute 5.1
48 Hours and 1 Minute 48 Hours and 1 Minute
Drama 2024, Serbia
Because My Thoughts Are Struggling 6.2
Because My Thoughts Are Struggling Sto se bore misli moje
History, Thriller 2023, Serbia
Kalkanski krugovi 7.6
Kalkanski krugovi
Drama, Detective 2021, Serbia
Ubice mog oca 8.1
Ubice mog oca
Action 2016, Serbia
Klopka 7.9
Klopka Klopka
Drama, Thriller 2007, Germany / Hungary / Serbia
Ivko's Feast 7.3
Ivko's Feast Ivkova slava
Comedy 2005, Serbia
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