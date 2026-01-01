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Nataša Ninković
Nataša Ninković
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nataša Ninković
Nataša Ninković
Nataša Ninković
Date of Birth
22 July 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.1
Ubice mog oca
(2016)
7.9
Klopka
(2007)
7.6
Kalkanski krugovi
(2021)
Filmography
6.3
Sport Heart
Sportsko srce
Comedy
2026, Montenegro
Kengur se vraca kuci
Kengur se vraca kuci
Comedy, Drama
2026, Serbia
5.1
48 Hours and 1 Minute
48 Hours and 1 Minute
Drama
2024, Serbia
6.2
Because My Thoughts Are Struggling
Sto se bore misli moje
History, Thriller
2023, Serbia
7.6
Kalkanski krugovi
Drama, Detective
2021, Serbia
8.1
Ubice mog oca
Action
2016, Serbia
7.9
Klopka
Klopka
Drama, Thriller
2007, Germany / Hungary / Serbia
7.3
Ivko's Feast
Ivkova slava
Comedy
2005, Serbia
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