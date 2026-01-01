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Filmography
Noëlle Adam
Noëlle Adam
Kinoafisha
Persons
Noëlle Adam
Noëlle Adam
Noëlle Adam
Date of Birth
24 December 1933
Age
92 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.1
Neither Seen Nor Recognized
(1958)
6.3
L'homme orchestre
(1970)
5.9
Wild for Kicks
(1959)
Filmography
6.3
L'homme orchestre
Homme orchestre, L'
Musical, Comedy
1970, France / Italy
5.9
Wild for Kicks
Beat Girl
Drama
1959, Great Britain
7.1
Neither Seen Nor Recognized
Ni vu, ni connu
Comedy
1958, France
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