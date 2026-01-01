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Noëlle Adam Noëlle Adam
Kinoafisha Persons Noëlle Adam

Noëlle Adam

Noëlle Adam

Date of Birth
24 December 1933
Age
92 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Neither Seen Nor Recognized 7.1
Neither Seen Nor Recognized (1958)
L'homme orchestre 6.3
L'homme orchestre (1970)
Wild for Kicks 5.9
Wild for Kicks (1959)

Filmography

L'homme orchestre 6.3
L'homme orchestre Homme orchestre, L'
Musical, Comedy 1970, France / Italy
Wild for Kicks 5.9
Wild for Kicks Beat Girl
Drama 1959, Great Britain
Neither Seen Nor Recognized 7.1
Neither Seen Nor Recognized Ni vu, ni connu
Comedy 1958, France
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