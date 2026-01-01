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Kinoafisha
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Linda Blair
Awards
Awards and nominations of Linda Blair
Linda Blair
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Linda Blair
Academy Awards, USA 1974
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1974
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1986
Worst Actress
Winner
Razzie Awards 1985
Worst Career Achievement Award
Winner
Razzie Awards 1984
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1982
Worst Actress
Nominee
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