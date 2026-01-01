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Linda Blair Linda Blair
Kinoafisha Persons Linda Blair

Linda Blair

Linda Blair

Date of Birth
22 January 1959
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Horror actor, Thriller hero, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

The Exorcist 8.2
The Exorcist (1973)
Exorcist II: The Heretic 3.8
Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Exorcist II: The Heretic 3.8
Exorcist II: The Heretic Exorcist II: The Heretic
Detective, Fantasy, Horror, Thriller 1977, USA
The Exorcist 8.2
The Exorcist The Exorcist
Horror, Drama, Thriller 1973, USA
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