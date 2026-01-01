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Linda Blair
Linda Blair
Kinoafisha
Persons
Linda Blair
Linda Blair
Linda Blair
Date of Birth
22 January 1959
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
8.2
The Exorcist
(1973)
3.8
Exorcist II: The Heretic
(1977)
Filmography
Genre
All
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
1977
1973
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
3.8
Exorcist II: The Heretic
Exorcist II: The Heretic
Detective, Fantasy, Horror, Thriller
1977, USA
8.2
The Exorcist
The Exorcist
Horror, Drama, Thriller
1973, USA
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