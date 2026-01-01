Menu
Marcin Kwaśny

Marcin Kwaśny

Date of Birth
5 January 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Triumph of the Heart 7.9
Triumph of the Heart (2025)
6.9
Rezerwat (2007)
Kamerdyner 6.2
Kamerdyner (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Triumph of the Heart 7.9
Triumph of the Heart Triumph of the Heart
Drama 2025, USA / Poland
Watch trailer
Powstaniec 1863 5.8
Powstaniec 1863 Powstaniec 1863
Biography, History 2024, Poland
Powołany 2 4.9
Powołany 2 Powołany 2
Documentary, Drama 2024, Poland
Powołany 4.5
Powołany Powołany
Documentary, Drama 2022, Poland
Purgatory 5
Purgatory Czysciec
Drama 2020, Poland
Squadron 303 5.6
Squadron 303 Dywizjon 303
Drama, War 2018, Poland / Great Britain
Kamerdyner 6.2
Kamerdyner Kamerdyner
Drama, History, Romantic 2018, Poland
6.9
Rezerwat Rezerwat
Comedy, Drama 2007, Poland
Never in My Life! 5.6
Never in My Life! Nigdy w zyciu!
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2004, Poland
