Marcin Kwaśny
Date of Birth
5 January 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.9
Triumph of the Heart
(2025)
6.9
Rezerwat
(2007)
6.2
Kamerdyner
(2018)
Filmography
7.9
Triumph of the Heart
Triumph of the Heart
Drama
2025, USA / Poland
Watch trailer
5.8
Powstaniec 1863
Powstaniec 1863
Biography, History
2024, Poland
4.9
Powołany 2
Powołany 2
Documentary, Drama
2024, Poland
4.5
Powołany
Powołany
Documentary, Drama
2022, Poland
5
Purgatory
Czysciec
Drama
2020, Poland
5.6
Squadron 303
Dywizjon 303
Drama, War
2018, Poland / Great Britain
6.2
Kamerdyner
Kamerdyner
Drama, History, Romantic
2018, Poland
6.9
Rezerwat
Rezerwat
Comedy, Drama
2007, Poland
5.6
Never in My Life!
Nigdy w zyciu!
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2004, Poland
