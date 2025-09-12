Menu
Poster of Triumph of the Heart
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Triumph of the Heart

Triumph of the Heart

Triumph of the Heart
Synopsis

The extraordinary true story of St. Maximilian Kolbe, a Polish Catholic priest who volunteered to die in place of another man in Auschwitz during World War II.
Triumph of the Heart - trailer
Triumph of the Heart  trailer
Country USA / Poland
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2025
World premiere 12 September 2025
Release date
12 September 2025 Poland
Worldwide Gross $165,888
Production 21 Five Films, CineMammoth Productions, Sherwood Fellows
Also known as
Triumph of the Heart, Triumf serca
Director
Anthony D'Ambrosio
Cast
Armand Procacci
Christopher Sherwood
Sharon Oliphant
Marcin Kwaśny
Lech Dyblik
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.2
Rate 10 votes
8 IMDb
Film Reviews
Film Trailers All trailers
Triumph of the Heart - trailer
Triumph of the Heart Trailer
