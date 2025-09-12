Menu
Films
Triumph of the Heart
Triumph of the Heart
Triumph of the Heart
Drama
Synopsis
The extraordinary true story of St. Maximilian Kolbe, a Polish Catholic priest who volunteered to die in place of another man in Auschwitz during World War II.
Triumph of the Heart
trailer
trailer
Country
USA / Poland
Runtime
0 minute
Production year
2025
World premiere
12 September 2025
Release date
12 September 2025
Poland
Worldwide Gross
$165,888
Production
21 Five Films, CineMammoth Productions, Sherwood Fellows
Also known as
Triumph of the Heart, Triumf serca
Director
Anthony D'Ambrosio
Cast
Armand Procacci
Christopher Sherwood
Sharon Oliphant
Marcin Kwaśny
Lech Dyblik
Cast and Crew
Film rating
8.2
8.2
10
votes
8
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers
Triumph of the Heart
Trailer
0
0
