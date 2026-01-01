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Kaneto Shindo
Awards
Awards and nominations of Kaneto Shindo
Kaneto Shindo
About
Awards
Awards and nominations of Kaneto Shindo
Cannes Film Festival 1953
Grand Prize of the Festival
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1963
Golden Lion
Nominee
Moscow International Film Festival 2011
NETPAC Award - Special Mention
Winner
Golden St. George
Nominee
Moscow International Film Festival 2003
Special Prize
Winner
Special Prize
Winner
Golden St. George
Nominee
Moscow International Film Festival 1999
FIPRESCI Prize
Winner
Golden St. George
Winner
Moscow International Film Festival 1995
Russian Film Critics Award
Winner
Moscow International Film Festival 1971
Golden Prize
Winner
Moscow International Film Festival 1961
Grand Prix
Winner
Moscow International Film Festival 1977
Golden Prize
Nominee
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