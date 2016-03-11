Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Nicole Maurey Nicole Maurey
Kinoafisha Persons Nicole Maurey

Nicole Maurey

Nicole Maurey

Date of Birth
20 December 1926
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
11 March 2016
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Diary of a Country Priest 7.8
Diary of a Country Priest (1950)

Filmography

Diary of a Country Priest 7.8
Diary of a Country Priest Journal d'un curé de campagne
Drama 1950, France
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more