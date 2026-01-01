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Filmography
Nicole Ladmiral
Nicole Ladmiral
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicole Ladmiral
Nicole Ladmiral
Nicole Ladmiral
Date of Birth
16 January 1930
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
11 April 1958
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.8
Diary of a Country Priest
(1950)
Filmography
7.8
Diary of a Country Priest
Journal d'un curé de campagne
Drama
1950, France
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