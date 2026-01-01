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Nicole Ladmiral Nicole Ladmiral
Kinoafisha Persons Nicole Ladmiral

Nicole Ladmiral

Nicole Ladmiral

Date of Birth
16 January 1930
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
11 April 1958
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Diary of a Country Priest 7.8
Diary of a Country Priest (1950)

Filmography

Diary of a Country Priest 7.8
Diary of a Country Priest Journal d'un curé de campagne
Drama 1950, France
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