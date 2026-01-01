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Ane Dahl Torp
Ane Dahl Torp Ane Dahl Torp
Kinoafisha Persons Ane Dahl Torp

Ane Dahl Torp

Ane Dahl Torp

Date of Birth
1 August 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Height
170 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Dreams (Sex Love) 7.4
Dreams (Sex Love) (2024)
Okkupert 7.3
Okkupert (2015)
To Cook A Bear 7.3
To Cook A Bear (2025)

Filmography

Detective Hole
Detective Hole
Drama, Thriller 2026, Norway/USA
To Cook A Bear 7.3
To Cook A Bear
Crime, Detective 2025, Sweden
The Ugly Stepsister 7.3
The Ugly Stepsister Den stygge stesøsteren
Comedy, Drama, Horror 2025, Denmark / Norway / Poland / Sweden
Watch trailer
Dreams (Sex Love) 7.4
Dreams (Sex Love) Drømmer
Drama, Romantic 2024, Norway
Watch trailer
Storm 6.3
Storm Storm
Drama, Thriller 2022, Norway
Charter 6.2
Charter Charter
Drama 2020, Sweden / Norway / Denmark
The Quake 6.2
The Quake Skjelvet / The Quake
Action, Thriller, Drama 2018, Norway
Watch trailer
The Man 6.1
The Man Mesteren
Drama 2017, Denmark
Show more
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