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Ane Dahl Torp
Ane Dahl Torp
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ane Dahl Torp
Ane Dahl Torp
Ane Dahl Torp
Date of Birth
1 August 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Height
170 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.4
Dreams (Sex Love)
(2024)
7.3
Okkupert
(2015)
7.3
To Cook A Bear
(2025)
Filmography
Detective Hole
Drama, Thriller
2026, Norway/USA
7.3
To Cook A Bear
Crime, Detective
2025, Sweden
7.3
The Ugly Stepsister
Den stygge stesøsteren
Comedy, Drama, Horror
2025, Denmark / Norway / Poland / Sweden
Watch trailer
7.4
Dreams (Sex Love)
Drømmer
Drama, Romantic
2024, Norway
Watch trailer
6.3
Storm
Storm
Drama, Thriller
2022, Norway
6.2
Charter
Charter
Drama
2020, Sweden / Norway / Denmark
6.2
The Quake
Skjelvet / The Quake
Action, Thriller, Drama
2018, Norway
Watch trailer
6.1
The Man
Mesteren
Drama
2017, Denmark
Show more
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