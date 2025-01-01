Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Ane Dahl Torp Awards

Awards and nominations of Ane Dahl Torp

Ane Dahl Torp
Awards and nominations of Ane Dahl Torp
Berlin International Film Festival 2006 Berlin International Film Festival 2006
EFP Shooting Star
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more