Aleksandr Stefancov

Date of Birth
27 April 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus

Popular Films

Replika 6.9
Replika (2024)
G-Force 6.0
G-Force (2009)
Nu, zdravstvuy, Oksana Sokolova! 5.9
Nu, zdravstvuy, Oksana Sokolova! (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 11 Films 5 TV Shows 6 Actor 11
Samozanyatye
Comedy 2024, Russia
Za den do...
Za den do...
Detective, Romantic 2024, Russia
Fantazer, ili Udivitelnyj mir inzhenera Luzhina
Fantazer, ili Udivitelnyj mir inzhenera Luzhina
Comedy 2024, Russia
Budte schastlivy
Budte schastlivy
Drama, Comedy 2024, Russia
Replika 6.9
Replika
Drama, Sci-Fi 2024, Russia
Umnee, chem ya
Umnee, chem ya
Sci-Fi, Comedy 2023, Russia
Ver svoemu muzhu
Ver svoemu muzhu
Detective, Romantic 2021, Russia
Nu, zdravstvuy, Oksana Sokolova! 5.9
Nu, zdravstvuy, Oksana Sokolova!
Comedy 2018, Russia
Vyuga 5.3
Vyuga
Romantic 2015, Russia
G-Force 6
G-Force
Adventure, Family, Animation, Sci-Fi 2009, USA
Dengi dlya docheri 5.1
Dengi dlya docheri
Romantic 2008, Ukraine
