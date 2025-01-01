Menu
Filmography
Aleksandr Stefancov
Aleksandr Stefancov
Date of Birth
27 April 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Popular Films
6.9
Replika
(2024)
6.0
G-Force
(2009)
5.9
Nu, zdravstvuy, Oksana Sokolova!
(2018)
Filmography
6
Actor
11
Samozanyatye
Comedy
2024, Russia
Za den do...
Detective, Romantic
2024, Russia
Fantazer, ili Udivitelnyj mir inzhenera Luzhina
Comedy
2024, Russia
Budte schastlivy
Drama, Comedy
2024, Russia
6.9
Replika
Replika
Drama, Sci-Fi
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
Umnee, chem ya
Sci-Fi, Comedy
2023, Russia
Ver svoemu muzhu
Detective, Romantic
2021, Russia
5.9
Nu, zdravstvuy, Oksana Sokolova!
Nu, zdravstvuy, Oksana Sokolova!
Comedy
2018, Russia
Watch trailer
5.3
Vyuga
Romantic
2015, Russia
6
G-Force
G-Force
Adventure, Family, Animation, Sci-Fi
2009, USA
Watch trailer
5.1
Dengi dlya docheri
Dengi dlya docheri
Romantic
2008, Ukraine
