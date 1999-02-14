Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Storm of the Century poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Storm of the Century

Storm of the Century (1999 - 1999)

Storm of the Century 18+
Production year 1999
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 1 hour 20 minutes
TV channel ABC
Runtime 4 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The TV series "Storm of the Century" is an American-Canadian dramatic fantasy thriller. The residents of a small island town are facing a deadly danger. Meteorologists predict an unprecedented storm that will soon engulf their entire island, leaving no one alive. However, it turns out that the islanders are not only threatened by the forces of nature, but also by someone's evil will. Shortly before the catastrophe, a mysterious man arrives in town, who persuades people to commit suicide. In order to save themselves, they must unite.
Буря столетия - trailer первого сезона
Storm of the Century  trailer первого сезона
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Torri Higginson
Torri Higginson Angela Carver
Colm Feore
Colm Feore Andre Linoge
Soo Garay Melinda Hatcher
Tim Daly
Tim Daly Mike Anderson
Julianne Nicholson
Julianne Nicholson Cat Withers
Becky Ann Baker
Becky Ann Baker Ursula Godsoe
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.4
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Storm of the Century - Season 1 Season 1
1999, 3 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more