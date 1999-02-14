The TV series "Storm of the Century" is an American-Canadian dramatic fantasy thriller. The residents of a small island town are facing a deadly danger. Meteorologists predict an unprecedented storm that will soon engulf their entire island, leaving no one alive. However, it turns out that the islanders are not only threatened by the forces of nature, but also by someone's evil will. Shortly before the catastrophe, a mysterious man arrives in town, who persuades people to commit suicide. In order to save themselves, they must unite.

