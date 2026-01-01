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Edmund Gwenn
Awards
Awards and nominations of Edmund Gwenn
Edmund Gwenn
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Edmund Gwenn
Academy Awards, USA 1948
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1951
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1951
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1948
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
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