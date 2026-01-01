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Kinoafisha Persons Edmund Gwenn Awards

Awards and nominations of Edmund Gwenn

Edmund Gwenn
Awards and nominations of Edmund Gwenn
Academy Awards, USA 1948 Academy Awards, USA 1948
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1951 Academy Awards, USA 1951
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1951 Golden Globes, USA 1951
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1948 Golden Globes, USA 1948
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
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