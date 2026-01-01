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Filmography
Mieko Harada
Mieko Harada
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mieko Harada
Mieko Harada
Mieko Harada
Date of Birth
26 December 1958
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Height
157 cm (5 ft 2 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.3
Ran
(1985)
8.0
Mozart in the Jungle
(2014)
7.8
Akira Kurosawa's Dreams / Dreams
(1990)
Filmography
Viral Hit
Drama, Action
2026, Japan
6.4
Konna Yofuke Ni Banana Kayo: Kanashiki Jitsuwa
Konna Yofuke Ni Banana Kayo: Kanashiki Jitsuwa
Comedy, Drama
2018, Japan
8
Mozart in the Jungle
Drama, Comedy, Musical
2014, USA
6.4
Isoroku Yamamoto, the Commander-in-Chief of the Combined Fleet
Rengô kantai shirei chôkan: Yamamoto Isoroku
War, Biography, Drama
2011, Japan
Watch trailer
7.1
School Days with a Pig
Buta ga ita kyôshitsu / School Days with a Pig
Drama, Comedy
2008, Japan
7.8
Akira Kurosawa's Dreams / Dreams
Akira Kurosawa's Dreams / Dreams
Sci-Fi, Drama
1990, USA / Japan
8.3
Ran
Ran
Action, Drama
1985, Japan / France
Watch trailer
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