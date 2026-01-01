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Mieko Harada Mieko Harada
Kinoafisha Persons Mieko Harada

Mieko Harada

Mieko Harada

Date of Birth
26 December 1958
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Height
157 cm (5 ft 2 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

Ran 8.3
Ran (1985)
Mozart in the Jungle 8.0
Mozart in the Jungle (2014)
Akira Kurosawa's Dreams / Dreams 7.8
Akira Kurosawa's Dreams / Dreams (1990)

Filmography

Viral Hit
Viral Hit
Drama, Action 2026, Japan
Konna Yofuke Ni Banana Kayo: Kanashiki Jitsuwa 6.4
Konna Yofuke Ni Banana Kayo: Kanashiki Jitsuwa Konna Yofuke Ni Banana Kayo: Kanashiki Jitsuwa
Comedy, Drama 2018, Japan
Mozart in the Jungle 8
Mozart in the Jungle
Drama, Comedy, Musical 2014, USA
Isoroku Yamamoto, the Commander-in-Chief of the Combined Fleet 6.4
Isoroku Yamamoto, the Commander-in-Chief of the Combined Fleet Rengô kantai shirei chôkan: Yamamoto Isoroku
War, Biography, Drama 2011, Japan
Watch trailer
School Days with a Pig 7.1
School Days with a Pig Buta ga ita kyôshitsu / School Days with a Pig
Drama, Comedy 2008, Japan
Akira Kurosawa's Dreams / Dreams 7.8
Akira Kurosawa's Dreams / Dreams Akira Kurosawa's Dreams / Dreams
Sci-Fi, Drama 1990, USA / Japan
Ran 8.3
Ran Ran
Action, Drama 1985, Japan / France
Watch trailer
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