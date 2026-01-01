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Showtimes & Tickets
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About
Filmography
Lea Thompson
Lea Thompson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lea Thompson
Lea Thompson
Lea Thompson
Date of Birth
31 May 1961
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Director
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.6
Back to the Future
(1985)
Tickets
8.3
Young Sheldon
(2017)
8.3
Resident Alien
(2021)
Filmography
Anna Pigeon
Drama, Crime
2026, USA/Canada
7.9
Brats
Brats
Documentary
2024, Canada / USA
7.7
Will Trent
Drama, Crime
2023, USA
5.4
Unplugging
Unplugging
Comedy
2022, USA
8.3
Resident Alien
Drama, Comedy, Sci-Fi
2021, USA
6.2
Katy Keene
Drama, Comedy, Musical
2020, USA
7.7
Star Trek: Picard
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2020, USA
7.1
Stargirl
Action, Sci-Fi
2020, USA
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