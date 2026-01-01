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Lea Thompson
Lea Thompson Lea Thompson
Kinoafisha Persons Lea Thompson

Lea Thompson

Lea Thompson

Date of Birth
31 May 1961
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Director
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

Back to the Future 8.6
Back to the Future (1985)
Young Sheldon 8.3
Young Sheldon (2017)
Resident Alien 8.3
Resident Alien (2021)

Filmography

Anna Pigeon
Anna Pigeon
Drama, Crime 2026, USA/Canada
7.9
Brats Brats
Documentary 2024, Canada / USA
Will Trent 7.7
Will Trent
Drama, Crime 2023, USA
Unplugging 5.4
Unplugging Unplugging
Comedy 2022, USA
Resident Alien 8.3
Resident Alien
Drama, Comedy, Sci-Fi 2021, USA
Katy Keene 6.2
Katy Keene
Drama, Comedy, Musical 2020, USA
Star Trek: Picard 7.7
Star Trek: Picard
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2020, USA
Stargirl 7.1
Stargirl
Action, Sci-Fi 2020, USA
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