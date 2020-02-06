Menu
few votes IMDb Rating: 6.3
Katy Keene

Katy Keene (2020 - 2020)

Katy Keene 18+
Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel The CW
Runtime 13 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Katy Keene" is a story about young people living in the heart of New York City, with their own problems, relationships, and big dreams. The series has been dubbed the Gen Z version of "Sex and the City" on multiple occasions. Perhaps that's true, but the emergence of Katy Keene was influenced by the success of another series, "Riverdale." It was in "Riverdale" that the character Katy appeared as Veronica Lodge's friend. Fans of "Riverdale" and "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" will likely enjoy "Katy Keene" first and foremost. Although the tone of the series is different from these two shows - no mysterious deaths or supernatural elements - it still features recognizable characters that you quickly become invested in, as well as an engaging narrative.
Кэти Кин - trailer сериала
Katy Keene  trailer сериала
Katherine LaNasa
Katherine LaNasa Gloria Grandbilt
Camille Hyde
Camille Hyde Alexandra Cabot
Zane Holtz K.O. Kelly
Ashleigh Murray
Ashleigh Murray Josie McCoy
Lucy Hale
Lucy Hale Katy Keene
Lucien Laviscount
Lucien Laviscount Alexander Cabot
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.3 IMDb
Seasons
Katy Keene - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 13 episodes
 
Stills
