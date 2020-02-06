"Katy Keene" is a story about young people living in the heart of New York City, with their own problems, relationships, and big dreams. The series has been dubbed the Gen Z version of "Sex and the City" on multiple occasions. Perhaps that's true, but the emergence of Katy Keene was influenced by the success of another series, "Riverdale." It was in "Riverdale" that the character Katy appeared as Veronica Lodge's friend. Fans of "Riverdale" and "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" will likely enjoy "Katy Keene" first and foremost. Although the tone of the series is different from these two shows - no mysterious deaths or supernatural elements - it still features recognizable characters that you quickly become invested in, as well as an engaging narrative.

