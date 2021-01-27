"Resident Alien" is an American comedy show with elements of science fiction. One day, an alien named Gary arrives in our world on his enormous and advanced spaceship, with the intention of permanently destroying all life on the planet. However, carrying out this plan will require a certain amount of time and effort. Eventually, Gary decides to take on a normal human appearance in order to gradually study humanity, its habits and quirks, culture, and traditions. As the events unfold, it becomes clear that eliminating humans won't be so simple, and Gary himself doesn't seem to want to do it all that much.

