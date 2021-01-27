Menu
8.3 IMDb Rating: 8
Kinoafisha TV Shows Resident Alien

Resident Alien (2021 - 2025)

Resident Alien 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel Syfy
Runtime 33 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Resident Alien" is an American comedy show with elements of science fiction. One day, an alien named Gary arrives in our world on his enormous and advanced spaceship, with the intention of permanently destroying all life on the planet. However, carrying out this plan will require a certain amount of time and effort. Eventually, Gary decides to take on a normal human appearance in order to gradually study humanity, its habits and quirks, culture, and traditions. As the events unfold, it becomes clear that eliminating humans won't be so simple, and Gary himself doesn't seem to want to do it all that much.
Засланец из космоса - trailer второго сезона
Resident Alien  trailer второго сезона
Cast
Alan Tudyk
Gary Farmer
Sara Tomko
Alice Wetterlund
Corey Reynolds
Mandell Maughan
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
Series About Aliens Series About Aliens

Series rating

8.3
Rate 17 votes
8 IMDb
Seasons
Resident Alien - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 10 episodes
 
Resident Alien - Season 2 Season 2
2022, 16 episodes
 
Resident Alien - Season 3 Season 3
2024, 8 episodes
 
Resident Alien - Season 4 Season 4
2025, 10 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
