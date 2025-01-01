Menu
Emmanuelle Riva
Awards and nominations of Emmanuelle Riva
Awards and nominations of Emmanuelle Riva
Academy Awards, USA 2013
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1961
Best Foreign Actress
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1962
Best Actress
Winner
