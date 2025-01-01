Menu
Emmanuelle Riva
Awards and nominations of Emmanuelle Riva
Academy Awards, USA 2013 Academy Awards, USA 2013
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1961 BAFTA Awards 1961
Best Foreign Actress
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1962 Venice Film Festival 1962
Best Actress
Winner
