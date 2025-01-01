Menu
Penny Marshall
Awards and nominations of Penny Marshall
Golden Globes, USA 1980
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1979
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1978
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1988
Children and Cinema Award - Special Mention
Winner
