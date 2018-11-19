The action of the series "Yellow Tiger's Eye" takes place in 1988 in Kaliningrad. Five friends and classmates - Kostya Levshin, Grigory Vasilyev, Misha Boyko, Sergey Zvyagintsev, and Masha Koroleva - are celebrating the end of school. The young people have a whole life ahead of them: some of them aspire to enter the best university in Moscow, some want to pursue art, and some want to start a family. However, sooner or later, all the members of the group find themselves involved in bloody clashes with the "amber mafia" that controls the city.

Expand