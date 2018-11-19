Menu
Zhyoltyy glaz tigra (2018 - 2018)

Жёлтый глаз тигра 18+
Production year 2018
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 50 minutes
TV channel Первый канал
Runtime 13 hours 20 minutes

TV series description

The action of the series "Yellow Tiger's Eye" takes place in 1988 in Kaliningrad. Five friends and classmates - Kostya Levshin, Grigory Vasilyev, Misha Boyko, Sergey Zvyagintsev, and Masha Koroleva - are celebrating the end of school. The young people have a whole life ahead of them: some of them aspire to enter the best university in Moscow, some want to pursue art, and some want to start a family. However, sooner or later, all the members of the group find themselves involved in bloody clashes with the "amber mafia" that controls the city.
Cast
Pavel Priluchnyy
Vitaly Kishchenko
Roman Kurtsyn
Maksim Kostromykin
Euclid Kyurdzidis
Karina Andolenko
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
6.6 IMDb
Seasons
Zhyoltyy glaz tigra - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 16 episodes
 
