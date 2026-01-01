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Richard Farnsworth
Awards
Awards and nominations of Richard Farnsworth
Richard Farnsworth
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Richard Farnsworth
Academy Awards, USA 2000
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1979
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1984
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
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