Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Richard Farnsworth Awards

Awards and nominations of Richard Farnsworth

Richard Farnsworth
Awards and nominations of Richard Farnsworth
Academy Awards, USA 2000 Academy Awards, USA 2000
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1979 Academy Awards, USA 1979
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000 Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1986 Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1984 Golden Globes, USA 1984
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more