Kinoafisha
Persons
James Whitmore
Awards
Awards and nominations of James Whitmore
James Whitmore
Awards and nominations of James Whitmore
Academy Awards, USA 1976
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1950
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1950
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1976
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
